NewsVideos
videoDetails

FM S. Jaishankar's befitting reply to Pakistan and China

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
During the SCO meeting, India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar gave a forceful reply, keeping India's side on the issue ranging from Pakistan to China.
}

All Videos

Jammu and Kashmir: Massive fire broke out in a house in Kupwara
1:26
Jammu and Kashmir: Massive fire broke out in a house in Kupwara
Bajrang Dal Ban: CM Yogi's big statement on Bajrang Dal!
1:50
Bajrang Dal Ban: CM Yogi's big statement on Bajrang Dal!
King Charles III departs from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in a Golden Carriage
1:7
King Charles III departs from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in a Golden Carriage
King Charles III to use recycled King George VI’s chair for coronation
1:33
King Charles III to use recycled King George VI’s chair for coronation
Big revelation on Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen, had contact with three property dealers
11:36
Big revelation on Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen, had contact with three property dealers

Trending Videos

1:26
Jammu and Kashmir: Massive fire broke out in a house in Kupwara
1:50
Bajrang Dal Ban: CM Yogi's big statement on Bajrang Dal!
1:7
King Charles III departs from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in a Golden Carriage
1:33
King Charles III to use recycled King George VI’s chair for coronation
11:36
Big revelation on Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen, had contact with three property dealers
sco meeting 2023,SCO summit,sco summit 2023 goa,SCO meeting,sco meeting in goa live,s jaishankar sco meeting,s jaishankar sco,s jaishankar speech sco,s jaishankar press conference,s jaishankar press conference today,s jaishankar press,s jaishankar press conference un,Pakistan,Bilawal Bhutto,bilawal bhutto in india video,bilawal bhutto speech today,Xi Jinping,xi jinping sco,xi jinping sco speech,xi jinping sco summit,China,Zee News,Hindi News,LatestNews,