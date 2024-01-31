trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715928
Fog Causes Multiple Vehicle Collision in Hapur on Delhi-Lucknow Highway

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
In Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, a collision occurred between several vehicles on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway due to dense fog. The incident highlights the challenges of reduced visibility during winter and emphasizes the importance of careful driving in such weather.

