Foodies Unimpressed With 'Avatar Biryani', Give It A Thumbs Down - Watch Viral Video

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Watch as the controversial "Avatar Biryani" dish faces a wave of disapproval from food enthusiasts. Despite its attempt to innovate, this culinary creation fails to impress, earning a resounding rejection from discerning palates. Video Source: Instagram

