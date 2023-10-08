trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672670
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Football player dies in Hamas attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
Lior Asulin 43 years old, former Israeli international professional soccer player, one of the victims who been slaughtered by palestinian terrorists during NOVA rave festival.
Follow Us

All Videos

America on Israel Hamas War: Support for Israel amid war
play icon3:56
America on Israel Hamas War: Support for Israel amid war
Many Nepali students injured in Hamas attack, big statement from Nepali Ambassador
play icon0:58
Many Nepali students injured in Hamas attack, big statement from Nepali Ambassador
Israel Hamas Conflict: Israel's fierce bombing in Gaza Strip
play icon3:30
Israel Hamas Conflict: Israel's fierce bombing in Gaza Strip
Israel Hamas Conflict: Israeli attack on Hamas continues
play icon4:43
Israel Hamas Conflict: Israeli attack on Hamas continues
Big news amid war, Israel kills Hamas leader
play icon0:58
Big news amid war, Israel kills Hamas leader

Trending Videos

America on Israel Hamas War: Support for Israel amid war
play icon3:56
America on Israel Hamas War: Support for Israel amid war
Many Nepali students injured in Hamas attack, big statement from Nepali Ambassador
play icon0:58
Many Nepali students injured in Hamas attack, big statement from Nepali Ambassador
Israel Hamas Conflict: Israel's fierce bombing in Gaza Strip
play icon3:30
Israel Hamas Conflict: Israel's fierce bombing in Gaza Strip
Israel Hamas Conflict: Israeli attack on Hamas continues
play icon4:43
Israel Hamas Conflict: Israeli attack on Hamas continues
Big news amid war, Israel kills Hamas leader
play icon0:58
Big news amid war, Israel kills Hamas leader
Football Star Lior Asulin,israel football team,israel force,israel air force attack on gaza,Israel news today,Hamas news,Israel news,Israel rocket attack,israel iron dome,Gaza Rocket Fire,Israel vs Gaza,Israel-Palestine war,Israel-Palestine conflict,Israel-Gaza conflict,Latest Israel News,hamas israel war,gaza israel war,Israel news today,Israel news,israel terror attack,गाजा इजरायल युद्ध,india on israel,us on israel,world on israel,