Forced conversion case in Udaipur, 'Asif' threatens to repeat 'Sakshi Kand'

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
A case of forced conversion has come to light in Udaipur, Rajasthan. In which a young woman has filed a complaint against a person named 'Asif' making many serious allegations. The victim told that Asif was threatening her like repeating the 'Sakshi incident' if she did not wear a burqa.

