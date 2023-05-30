NewsVideos
Former IPS Nc Asthana's unconstitutional language - said - will shoot if needed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:42 AM IST
Former IPS NC ASTHANA has used unconstitutional slogans for the wrestlers protesting in Delhi. He said in his tweet that if needed, he will even shoot, he will drag you people's garbage. After this tweet of his, Twitter has created a big ruckus

