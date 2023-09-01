trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656269
Former President Ramnath Kovind will be the chairman of one country one election committee

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
One Nation One Election Update: Former President Ramnath Kovind has been made the chairman of the committee formed for one country one election.
Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in the university
play icon1:24
Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in the university
Hyderabad: Brother gifts life-saving kidney to sister on occasion of Raksha Bandhan
play icon2:34
Hyderabad: Brother gifts life-saving kidney to sister on occasion of Raksha Bandhan
Rahul Gandhi was making revelations on Adani...what happened suddenly in the press conference?
play icon12:54
Rahul Gandhi was making revelations on Adani...what happened suddenly in the press conference?
No phone number required; X to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk
play icon2:30
No phone number required; X to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk
Aditya-L1 Mission: “Countdown for launch day to start on Sept 1” says ISRO Chief S Somanath
play icon1:3
Aditya-L1 Mission: “Countdown for launch day to start on Sept 1” says ISRO Chief S Somanath

