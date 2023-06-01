NewsVideos
Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra said a big thing on the new parliament

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra said on the issue of boycott of the new Parliament that the Congress and the opposition should leave their negative attitude towards PM Modi and adopt a positive attitude. At the same time, he said that the decision to boycott the new parliament is the fault of the Congress and the opposition, the inauguration of the parliament was not the proceedings of the day of the parliament, which was left once and then attended the next day.

