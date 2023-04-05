NewsVideos
Former US President Donald Trump address in Florida

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump has been released. He was questioned yesterday in a criminal case involving porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump's address will start shortly in Florida

