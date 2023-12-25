trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702554
Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Retirement, Politics, and Wrestling Matters

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
In a recent statement, former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has declared his retirement from wrestling and associated political activities. Responding to inquiries about a possible meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Singh asserted that even if such a meeting were to occur, wrestling would not be on the agenda.

VIRAL VIDEO : Disgusting Revelation: Vlogger Exposes Revdis Production Inside a Factory, Stirring Outrage Among Foodies
Play Icon0:25
VIRAL VIDEO : Disgusting Revelation: Vlogger Exposes Revdis Production Inside a Factory, Stirring Outrage Among Foodies
VIRAL VIDEO : PM Modi's Lookalike Pani Puri Vendor with Admirable Resemblance and Admiration
Play Icon0:59
VIRAL VIDEO : PM Modi's Lookalike Pani Puri Vendor with Admirable Resemblance and Admiration
VIRAL VIDEO : Adorable Little Girl's 'Just Looking Like a Wow' Moment Will Melt Your Heart
Play Icon0:39
VIRAL VIDEO : Adorable Little Girl's 'Just Looking Like a Wow' Moment Will Melt Your Heart
VIRAL VIDEO : Beer Freezes Instantly at -64°C in South Pole's Extreme Cold
Play Icon0:17
VIRAL VIDEO : Beer Freezes Instantly at -64°C in South Pole's Extreme Cold
Salman Khan's Dance Steals the Show at Arbaaz Khan's Wedding
Play Icon0:50
Salman Khan's Dance Steals the Show at Arbaaz Khan's Wedding

