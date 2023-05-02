NewsVideos
Foul play, scams are Aam Aadmi Party’s leader’s behaviour, says Anurag Thakur

May 02, 2023
Launching a scathing attack on Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on May 02 said that foul play, scams, and such behaviour are seen in the leaders of Aam Aadmi Party. Anurag Thakur said, “Foul play, scams and such behaviour are usually seen in the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, but the public has a chance to vote in the election and the public will give them the injury of the vote. People will put Congress and AAP to a halt.”

