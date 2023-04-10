हिन्दी
Four killed in avalanche in France
Updated:
Apr 10, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
The havoc of a big avalanche was seen in France. Where there is news of 4 skiers death and 9 people injured in Avalanche. The incident was caught on camera
