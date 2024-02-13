trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720860
Framer Protest Noida Huge Jam: DND Road Due to Tightened Security at Delhi Borders

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Heavy traffic is observed on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) road, particularly from Noida to Delhi. The increased congestion is a result of tightened security measures at Delhi borders, with barricades and heightened guard presence to deter protesting farmers from entering the national capital.

