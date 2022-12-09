videoDetails

France to make condoms available for free to fight against sexually transmitted diseases

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 08:15 PM IST

Young people in France will have free access to condoms from January, in a bid to minimise the spread of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The French president announced the new health measure on Thursday at an event for young people's health. Emmanuel Macron said young people would be able to collect them from pharmacies, and described the move as a "small revolution in prevention". France to make condoms available for free to fight against sexually transmitted diseases