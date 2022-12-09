NewsVideos
videoDetails

France to make condoms available for free to fight against sexually transmitted diseases

|Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 08:15 PM IST
Young people in France will have free access to condoms from January, in a bid to minimise the spread of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The French president announced the new health measure on Thursday at an event for young people's health. Emmanuel Macron said young people would be able to collect them from pharmacies, and described the move as a "small revolution in prevention". France to make condoms available for free to fight against sexually transmitted diseases

All Videos

Deshhit: Saudi Arabia Leans Closer to China
16:19
Deshhit: Saudi Arabia Leans Closer to China
Team India's poor performance continues.. what's the reason behind it?
Team India's poor performance continues.. what's the reason behind it?
Congress tussle over CM in Himachal Pradesh
21:9
Congress tussle over CM in Himachal Pradesh
'We are not begging' - Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh's big statement
8:23
'We are not begging' - Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh's big statement
Who are the contenders in the race for new CM in Himachal?
5:56
Who are the contenders in the race for new CM in Himachal?

Trending Videos

16:19
Deshhit: Saudi Arabia Leans Closer to China
Team India's poor performance continues.. what's the reason behind it?
21:9
Congress tussle over CM in Himachal Pradesh
8:23
'We are not begging' - Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh's big statement
5:56
Who are the contenders in the race for new CM in Himachal?