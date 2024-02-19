trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722924
French MPs Delegation Meets Sonia Gandhi At 10, Janpath Residence In Delhi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
A delegation of French Members of Parliament (MPs) has arrived at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, located at 10, Janpath, Delhi, for a meeting.

