French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Reigns Supreme At French Open For The Third Time

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Reigns Supreme At French Open For Third Time | Zee News English The World No.1 Iga Swiatek on Saturday successfully defended her French Open 2023 crown after a hard-fought win over unseeded Karolina Muchova in the women's singles final. a hilarious moment took place where in the lid of the French Open trophy fell on the ground when Iga was celebrating the moment.

