Friendship, terrorism and trade… Modi-Biden discussed many important issues

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked President Joe Biden for the positive discussion. Earlier, a grand event was organized to welcome PM Modi at the White House, many important issues were discussed in the bilateral talks between PM Modi and Biden.

DNA: Be it Russia or Japan... or America... Only Brand Modi's charm!
DNA: Be it Russia or Japan... or America... Only Brand Modi's charm!
Modi-Biden deal done, India rang in White House
Modi-Biden deal done, India rang in White House
DNA: Today's History | 22 June | Latest Hindi News
DNA: Today's History | 22 June | Latest Hindi News
DNA: Highlights of Biden's dinner in honor of PM Modi
DNA: Highlights of Biden's dinner in honor of PM Modi
DNA: How rare is the Green Diamond?
DNA: How rare is the Green Diamond?

