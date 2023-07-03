trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629887
NewsVideos
videoDetails

From Bal Thackeray to Sharad Pawar... 'Child attachment' became the reason for rebellion in the family?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 12:11 AM IST
NCP leader Ajit Pawar has joined the NDA along with some of his supporters. He took oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan after a meeting of some NCP leaders and MLAs on Sunday morning.Pawar said that whatever election will be held next, be it Zilla Parishad or Panchayat, we will conduct it on NCP's symbol. Will fight
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Sharad Pawar Calls Nephew Ajit's Coup 'Robbery, Not Googly
play icon25:1
Sharad Pawar Calls Nephew Ajit's Coup 'Robbery, Not Googly
Sharad Pawar shocked by nephew Ajit's rebellion
play icon13:35
Sharad Pawar shocked by nephew Ajit's rebellion
After Ajit Pawar's Huge Mutiny, what Sharad Pawar's Next Move?
play icon7:23
After Ajit Pawar's Huge Mutiny, what Sharad Pawar's Next Move?
Rebellion in Maharashtra changed the picture
play icon8:35
Rebellion in Maharashtra changed the picture
Shock to Pawar... What will happen to the opposition unity?
play icon55:26
Shock to Pawar... What will happen to the opposition unity?
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Sharad Pawar Calls Nephew Ajit's Coup 'Robbery, Not Googly
play icon25:1
Sharad Pawar Calls Nephew Ajit's Coup 'Robbery, Not Googly
Sharad Pawar shocked by nephew Ajit's rebellion
play icon13:35
Sharad Pawar shocked by nephew Ajit's rebellion
After Ajit Pawar's Huge Mutiny, what Sharad Pawar's Next Move?
play icon7:23
After Ajit Pawar's Huge Mutiny, what Sharad Pawar's Next Move?
Rebellion in Maharashtra changed the picture
play icon8:35
Rebellion in Maharashtra changed the picture
Shock to Pawar... What will happen to the opposition unity?
play icon55:26
Shock to Pawar... What will happen to the opposition unity?
Sharad Pawar,sharad pawar speech today,Maharashtra news,maharasta breaking,Ajit Pawar,Shiv Sena,NCP,ncp news,Breaking News,badi kabrain,Maharashtra politics,Shinde governmetn,maharashtra politics news,Maharashtra political,latest news ajit pawar,maharashtra political big news,ajit pawar ncp,ajit pawar bjp,ajit pawar news,ajit pawar latest,ajit pawar in bjp,ajit pawar speech,dcm ajit pawar,ajit pawar news live,