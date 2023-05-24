NewsVideos
videoDetails

From importance of NCERTs to Consistency & discipline: UPSC toppers share their success Mantra

|Updated: May 24, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
As the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 23 announced the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2022, Toppers shared tips and tricks for the other UPSC aspirants.

All Videos

PM Modi warns Khalistani supporters
7:47
PM Modi warns Khalistani supporters
‘Sincerity, discipline is must for this field’: UPSC 2022 topper shares her way to ace exams
1:33
‘Sincerity, discipline is must for this field’: UPSC 2022 topper shares her way to ace exams
Huge crowd gathers for glimpse of PM Modi at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney
7:37
Huge crowd gathers for glimpse of PM Modi at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney
PM Modi makes joint statement with Anthony Albanese, 'Relations with Australia in T-20 mode'
7:38
PM Modi makes joint statement with Anthony Albanese, 'Relations with Australia in T-20 mode'
'Even Donald Trump Faced Same Problems': WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh
1:52
'Even Donald Trump Faced Same Problems': WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Trending Videos

7:47
PM Modi warns Khalistani supporters
1:33
‘Sincerity, discipline is must for this field’: UPSC 2022 topper shares her way to ace exams
7:37
Huge crowd gathers for glimpse of PM Modi at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney
7:38
PM Modi makes joint statement with Anthony Albanese, 'Relations with Australia in T-20 mode'
1:52
'Even Donald Trump Faced Same Problems': WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh