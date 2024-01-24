trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713554
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Full Dress Rehearsal for Republic Day Celebrated in Kargil Ladakh

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Follow Us
In a patriotic display, Kargil in Ladakh celebrated the full dress rehearsal for Republic Day. The event featured ceremonial preparations, cultural performances, and a vibrant march-past, reflecting the local pride and national spirit in anticipation of the upcoming Republic Day celebration.

All Videos

Rusoma Orange Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Kohima, Nagaland
Play Icon0:46
Rusoma Orange Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Kohima, Nagaland
'PM could claim full credit for Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur', says Nitish Kumar
Play Icon8:50
'PM could claim full credit for Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur', says Nitish Kumar
INDIA Alliance: After Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann says no alliance with Congress in Punjab
Play Icon8:44
INDIA Alliance: After Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann says no alliance with Congress in Punjab
Karpoori Thakur Bharat Ratna: 'Respect for every deprived person with this decision' says JP Nadda
Play Icon1:49
Karpoori Thakur Bharat Ratna: 'Respect for every deprived person with this decision' says JP Nadda
PM Narendra Modi Delivers Inspirational Speech With NCC Cadets & NSS Volunteers
Play Icon1:28
PM Narendra Modi Delivers Inspirational Speech With NCC Cadets & NSS Volunteers

Trending Videos

Rusoma Orange Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Kohima, Nagaland
play icon0:46
Rusoma Orange Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Kohima, Nagaland
'PM could claim full credit for Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur', says Nitish Kumar
play icon8:50
'PM could claim full credit for Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur', says Nitish Kumar
INDIA Alliance: After Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann says no alliance with Congress in Punjab
play icon8:44
INDIA Alliance: After Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann says no alliance with Congress in Punjab
Karpoori Thakur Bharat Ratna: 'Respect for every deprived person with this decision' says JP Nadda
play icon1:49
Karpoori Thakur Bharat Ratna: 'Respect for every deprived person with this decision' says JP Nadda
PM Narendra Modi Delivers Inspirational Speech With NCC Cadets & NSS Volunteers
play icon1:28
PM Narendra Modi Delivers Inspirational Speech With NCC Cadets & NSS Volunteers