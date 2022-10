Full dress rehearsals at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of Silver Trumpet Banner Presentation Ceremony

| Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Full dress rehearsals took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of President Murmu’s Silver Trumpet Banner Presentation Ceremony on Oct 26. President Droupadi Murmu will present Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the bodyguards at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 27.