Full Story: What was Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit about?

Due to leaked graphic photos, Kobe Bryant's widow won the trial and was awarded $16m in damages. The photos were taken at the helicopter crash that killed the US basketball star and his daughter in 2020. Watch the full story.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 05:23 AM IST
