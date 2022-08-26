Full Story: What was Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit about?
Due to leaked graphic photos, Kobe Bryant's widow won the trial and was awarded $16m in damages. The photos were taken at the helicopter crash that killed the US basketball star and his daughter in 2020. Watch the full story.
