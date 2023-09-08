trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659538
Fumio Kishida in India: PM of Japan arrives in Delhi to attend G20

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
G-20 conference is going to be held in Delhi on 8 and 9 September. In this connection, Japan's PM Fumio Kishida has reached India today.
