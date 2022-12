videoDetails

Future Of Fashion: Meet AiDA, the world's first AI system for fashion designing | Fashion Show

| Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

At a recent fashion show held in Hong Kong, attendees notice something “alien". They referred to the new designs worn by models on the narrow catwalk. Masked in monochrome blue, with some in down jackets tied to translucent skirts, fashion models of the "Fashion X AI" collection strutted past rows crammed with wowed critics and fashion designers.