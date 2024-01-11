trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708582
FWICE appeals to Filmmakers Boycott Maldives choose India for Shooting

|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Boycott Maldives: Relations between India and Maldives are tense these days. After making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leaders of Maldives had to face strict action from their government. Meanwhile, Federation of Western India Cine Employees i.e. FWICE has appealed to stop shooting in Maldives. FWICE has said that now shooting should not be done in Maldives and shooting should be done in beautiful places of India only.

