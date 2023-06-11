NewsVideos
G20 conference begins in Varanasi from today, Foreign Minister has breakfast at Dalit's house

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
A meeting of development ministers will be held in Varanasi from today i.e. from 11 to 13 June. In this, ministers of G-20 countries will gather and brainstorm on development. Prior to that, the foreign minister reached Varanasi and had food at the Dalit booth president's house.

