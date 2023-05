videoDetails

G20 Meet In Kashmir: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti's big allegation on BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

A big meeting of G-20 is going to be held in Jammu and Kashmir. But Mehbooba is not happy with the G-20 meeting. Mehbooba is alleging that the situation in Kashmir is very bad. Mehbooba Mufti said that this is for the whole country but BJP has hacked this event.