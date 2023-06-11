NewsVideos
G20 meeting in 'Kashi'... Foreign guests were shocked to see Sanatan Bharat!

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Divya Kashi has been decorated to welcome foreign guests. The G20 meeting is now going to be held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is in Kashi since last Saturday. Today the foreign guests also saw the Ganga Aarti. Today all the foreign guests were seen in the costumes of Sanatan Bharat.

