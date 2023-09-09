trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660096
NewsVideos
videoDetails

G20 Summit 2023: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Arrives G20 Dinner Hosted By President Droupadi Murmu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi for the G 20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.
Follow Us

All Videos

G20 Summit 2023:
play icon2:18
G20 Summit 2023: "Building Industrial Value Chains In Bay Of Bengal..." Japanese PM Fumio Kishida
The world is seeing India's strength in G20
play icon43:6
The world is seeing India's strength in G20
Indonesian President's Son With Spouse Visits Taj Mahal Amid G20 Summit
play icon1:36
Indonesian President's Son With Spouse Visits Taj Mahal Amid G20 Summit
G20 Summit 2023:
play icon1:5
G20 Summit 2023: "So Within G20, I Think These Conversations Are Quite Helpful..." S Jaishankar
New Delhi Declaration got approval, know what is in the G-20 declaration?
play icon4:36
New Delhi Declaration got approval, know what is in the G-20 declaration?

Trending Videos

G20 Summit 2023:
play icon2:18
G20 Summit 2023: "Building Industrial Value Chains In Bay Of Bengal..." Japanese PM Fumio Kishida
The world is seeing India's strength in G20
play icon43:6
The world is seeing India's strength in G20
Indonesian President's Son With Spouse Visits Taj Mahal Amid G20 Summit
play icon1:36
Indonesian President's Son With Spouse Visits Taj Mahal Amid G20 Summit
G20 Summit 2023:
play icon1:5
G20 Summit 2023: "So Within G20, I Think These Conversations Are Quite Helpful..." S Jaishankar
New Delhi Declaration got approval, know what is in the G-20 declaration?
play icon4:36
New Delhi Declaration got approval, know what is in the G-20 declaration?