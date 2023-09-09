trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659908
G20 Summit 2023: Historic ! PM Modi Welcomes African Union As Permanent Member Of G20

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the Head of the African Union to take his seat, as a permanent member of the G20 as the first session of the Summit began on September 09. President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani took the seat as the G20’s permanent member on September 09 during the ongoing G20 summit in Delhi.
