G20 Summit 2023 India: PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with leaders of three countries today, know the complete update

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Many veterans including US President Joe Biden are coming to India to attend the 18th G20 Summit. In this connection, PM Modi tweeted that this evening, I am looking forward to three bilateral meetings at my residence. I will meet Mauritius PM, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Joe Biden. The meetings will provide an opportunity to review India's bilateral relations with these countries and further strengthen developmental cooperation.
