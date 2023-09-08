trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659339
NewsVideos
videoDetails

G20 Summit 2023: Jama Masjid decked up with with raidiant lights, fountains

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
The area around Jama Masjid on September 07 is decked up with radiant lights and fountains ahead of the G20 Summit in Delhi. Colourful lights, decorative umbrellas, flowers and fountains added to the beauty of the city ahead of the G20 Summit. The Summit will be held at the newly built state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan on September 9-10.
Follow Us

All Videos

Police conduct vehicle checking at Delhi-Gurugram Border ahead of G20 summit
play icon1:7
Police conduct vehicle checking at Delhi-Gurugram Border ahead of G20 summit
French Prez Emmanuel Macron to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at the end of G20 Summit on Sept 10
play icon2:7
French Prez Emmanuel Macron to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at the end of G20 Summit on Sept 10
Delhi: Hotel Taj Palace illuminates in Tricolour as it prepares for G20 Summit
play icon1:17
Delhi: Hotel Taj Palace illuminates in Tricolour as it prepares for G20 Summit
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in Dahi Handi celebration in Bhopal on occasion of Janmashtami
play icon1:31
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in Dahi Handi celebration in Bhopal on occasion of Janmashtami
When PM Modi apologised in advance to Delhiites for inconvenience due to G20 Summit
play icon2:24
When PM Modi apologised in advance to Delhiites for inconvenience due to G20 Summit

Trending Videos

Police conduct vehicle checking at Delhi-Gurugram Border ahead of G20 summit
play icon1:7
Police conduct vehicle checking at Delhi-Gurugram Border ahead of G20 summit
French Prez Emmanuel Macron to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at the end of G20 Summit on Sept 10
play icon2:7
French Prez Emmanuel Macron to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at the end of G20 Summit on Sept 10
Delhi: Hotel Taj Palace illuminates in Tricolour as it prepares for G20 Summit
play icon1:17
Delhi: Hotel Taj Palace illuminates in Tricolour as it prepares for G20 Summit
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in Dahi Handi celebration in Bhopal on occasion of Janmashtami
play icon1:31
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in Dahi Handi celebration in Bhopal on occasion of Janmashtami
When PM Modi apologised in advance to Delhiites for inconvenience due to G20 Summit
play icon2:24
When PM Modi apologised in advance to Delhiites for inconvenience due to G20 Summit