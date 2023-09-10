trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660378
G20 Summit 2023: US President Joe Biden's Selfie With Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
The world leaders are in New Delhi for the global G20 Leaders’ Summit 2023. Global leaders also shared light moments during the first day of the G20 mega-event. US Prez Joe Biden shared a candid moment with Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina. He took a selfie with Bangladeshi Prime Minister at the venue of the G20 Summit.
When the security agency suddenly came on alert mode at Rajghat
play icon9:19
When the security agency suddenly came on alert mode at Rajghat
PM Giorgia Meloni had reached Rajghat and then what did she do...
play icon8:46
PM Giorgia Meloni had reached Rajghat and then what did she do...
Khalistan issue raised! What did Modi say in front of Sunak?
play icon3:56
Khalistan issue raised! What did Modi say in front of Sunak?
America's big statement shows commitment to 5 countries
play icon2:32
America's big statement shows commitment to 5 countries
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Proposes Virtual Session Of G20 Before Brazil Takes Over Presidency
play icon1:58
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Proposes Virtual Session Of G20 Before Brazil Takes Over Presidency

