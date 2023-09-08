trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659365
G20 Summit: Argentina President Alberto Fernández lands in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Argentina President Alberto Fernández on September 08 arrived in Delhi. Alberto Fernández landed in the National Capital to attend G20 Summit. Indian Bollywood dance was performed at the airport to welcome Argentinian Prez. The G20 Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. Summit will be organised at ‘state-of-the-art’ Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan.
G20 Summit Breaking: Joe Biden will reach Delhi at 7 pm, General VK Singh will welcome
G20 Summit Breaking: Joe Biden will reach Delhi at 7 pm, General VK Singh will welcome
Important responsibility assigned to these ministers of 'Modi', welcoming foreign guests
Important responsibility assigned to these ministers of 'Modi', welcoming foreign guests
Joe Biden leaves for India to attend G20 Summit,
Joe Biden leaves for India to attend G20 Summit,
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez as he reaches Delhi Airport
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez as he reaches Delhi Airport
UP By Election Vote Counting underway
UP By Election Vote Counting underway

