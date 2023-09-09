trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659840
NewsVideos
videoDetails

G20 Summit | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau arrived at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 09. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two-day Summit is scheduled to take place on September 09 and 10. Other world leaders and delegates who have been invited are also arriving at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.
Follow Us

All Videos

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
play icon1:10
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
G20 Summit | Spain Vice President Nadia Calviño arrives at Bharat Mandapam
play icon1:18
G20 Summit | Spain Vice President Nadia Calviño arrives at Bharat Mandapam
G20 Summit | PM Modi welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
play icon1:12
G20 Summit | PM Modi welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
play icon1:10
President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
play icon1:15
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit

Trending Videos

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
play icon1:10
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
G20 Summit | Spain Vice President Nadia Calviño arrives at Bharat Mandapam
play icon1:18
G20 Summit | Spain Vice President Nadia Calviño arrives at Bharat Mandapam
G20 Summit | PM Modi welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
play icon1:12
G20 Summit | PM Modi welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
play icon1:10
President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
play icon1:15
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit