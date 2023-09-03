trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657361
G20 Summit: Delhi Traffic Police Conducts Rehearsal For Left-Hand Drive Motorcade

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Rehearsal for the left-hand drive motorcade was conducted in the Delhi Gate area as part of its preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit which is going to take place in the national capital on September 9 and 10.The motorcade rehearsals were carried out in the area of the national capital where the global event would be hosted this month.
