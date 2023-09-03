trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657224
NewsVideos
videoDetails

G20 Summit: India Is All Set For The Royal Welcome Of G20 Delegates At Taj Hotel

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Ahead of the upcoming G20 summit, hotels in the national capital are all geared up for the global event. India is set to host the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10
Follow Us

All Videos

Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023 Final: India Scripts History, Defeats Pakistan To Win Hockey 5s Asia Cup
play icon1:30
Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023 Final: India Scripts History, Defeats Pakistan To Win Hockey 5s Asia Cup
After the match, fans clash over Ishan Kishan
play icon13:24
After the match, fans clash over Ishan Kishan
ISRO's new tweet! Jai Hind of 'Suryayaan' in front of Suraj
play icon2:18
ISRO's new tweet! Jai Hind of 'Suryayaan' in front of Suraj
Corruption, casteism and communalism have no place in the country– PM Modi
play icon0:46
Corruption, casteism and communalism have no place in the country– PM Modi
New tweet from ISRO! Jai Hind of 'Suryaan' in front of the sun
play icon3:0
New tweet from ISRO! Jai Hind of 'Suryaan' in front of the sun

Trending Videos

Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023 Final: India Scripts History, Defeats Pakistan To Win Hockey 5s Asia Cup
play icon1:30
Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023 Final: India Scripts History, Defeats Pakistan To Win Hockey 5s Asia Cup
After the match, fans clash over Ishan Kishan
play icon13:24
After the match, fans clash over Ishan Kishan
ISRO's new tweet! Jai Hind of 'Suryayaan' in front of Suraj
play icon2:18
ISRO's new tweet! Jai Hind of 'Suryayaan' in front of Suraj
Corruption, casteism and communalism have no place in the country– PM Modi
play icon0:46
Corruption, casteism and communalism have no place in the country– PM Modi
New tweet from ISRO! Jai Hind of 'Suryaan' in front of the sun
play icon3:0
New tweet from ISRO! Jai Hind of 'Suryaan' in front of the sun