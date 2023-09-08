trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659579
G20 Summit: Police and BSF Jawans conduct patrolling on boat at Geeta Colony Ghat

|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
The national capital is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled on September 9 and 10. As part of its preparations, local police and BSF Jawans conducted a patrol on a boat at Geeta Colony Ghat in River Yamuna
"We highly value our bilateral relationship with India…" says US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
"We highly value our bilateral relationship with India…" says US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
BJP and JDS alliance, will fight in 2024
BJP and JDS alliance, will fight in 2024
G20 Summit MEA PC: MEA press conference on G20, important meetings of G20 will be held from tomorrow
G20 Summit MEA PC: MEA press conference on G20, important meetings of G20 will be held from tomorrow
Have you seen this new video of G-20 meeting? EXCLUSIVE Video of G-20 Summit in Delhi
Have you seen this new video of G-20 meeting? EXCLUSIVE Video of G-20 Summit in Delhi
Ravinder Singh Robin compared this year with the G-20 summit in Bali
Ravinder Singh Robin compared this year with the G-20 summit in Bali

