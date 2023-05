videoDetails

G20 Summit: Situation in Kashmir will change after the G-20

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

The meeting of the G-20 Tourism Working Group is starting in Kashmir's Srinagar from today. This meeting of the Tourism Working Group will be held from May 22 to 24. It is believed that after this meeting, the number of foreign tourists in Kashmir will increase rapidly. The situation in Kashmir is likely to change to a great extent after the G-20.