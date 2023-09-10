trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660198
G20 Summit update: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reached Akshardham temple, had Swaminarayan darshan

|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Today, on the second day of the G20 Summit being held in Delhi, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reached Akshardham Temple in Delhi. Here Sunak along with his wife had darshan of Lord Swami Narayan.
G20 Summit update: Corridor will make India a superpower, trains will run in the Middle East, India will grow
play icon3:46
G20 Summit update: Corridor will make India a superpower, trains will run in the Middle East, India will grow
Modi's Sanatani Mahabhoj shocked the senses of Muslim countries too
play icon55:32
Modi's Sanatani Mahabhoj shocked the senses of Muslim countries too
G20 Summit Dinner Starts in Bharat Mandapam!
play icon7:1
G20 Summit Dinner Starts in Bharat Mandapam!
G20 Summit 2023: US President Joe Biden arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Gala Dinner
play icon1:42
G20 Summit 2023: US President Joe Biden arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Gala Dinner
G20 Summit 2023: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Dinner
play icon1:18
G20 Summit 2023: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Dinner

