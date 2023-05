videoDetails

G7 Summit: PM Modi meets Ukraine's President Zelensky in Hiroshima

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

Ukraine's President Zelensky has reached Japan in the midst of Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia. He will participate in the G-7 meeting. Today Prime Minister Modi met the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky