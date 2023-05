videoDetails

| Updated: May 20, 2023, 03:09 PM IST

G7 Summit: PM Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Japan's Hiroshima | Zee News English Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Japan to attend the G7 Summit, unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima today. Sharing a picture from the event on Twitter, PM Modi said that the bust of Mahatma Gandhi will take forward the idea of non-violence.