videoDetails

G7 Summit: PM Narendra Modi meets Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima, Japan

| Updated: May 20, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

G7 Summit: PM Narendra Modi meets Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima, Japan Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit, on May 20. He was welcomed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The G7 leaders are currently in Japan to attend the G7 Summit scheduled to be held in Hiroshima from May 19-21. Notably, Japan assumed the G7 Presidency in 2023.