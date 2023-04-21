NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gallantry Awards: Deepika Misra becomes 1st woman IAF Officer to get Gallantry Award

|Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Gallantry Awards: Deepika Misra becomes 1st woman IAF Officer to get Gallantry Award Wing Commander Deepika Misra became the first woman officer in the Indian Air Force to be presented a gallantry award. Wing Commander Misra, a helicopter pilot who hails from Rajasthan, was conferred a Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for an act of “exceptional courage” displayed during a flood relief operation in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

All Videos

Firing in Delhi's Saket court complex, attacker came in lawyer's dress
1:50
Firing in Delhi's Saket court complex, attacker came in lawyer's dress
There was a plan to kill Atiq-Ashraf 2 days ago, shocking revelation of the accused
2:17
There was a plan to kill Atiq-Ashraf 2 days ago, shocking revelation of the accused
Police shocked, 3000 numbers taken on surveillance suddenly after Atiq-Ashraf's murder
6:39
Police shocked, 3000 numbers taken on surveillance suddenly after Atiq-Ashraf's murder
Know answers to all your questions from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 21st April 2023
14:27
Know answers to all your questions from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 21st April 2023
Firing Incident in Delhi's Saket Court
9:12
Firing Incident in Delhi's Saket Court

Trending Videos

1:50
Firing in Delhi's Saket court complex, attacker came in lawyer's dress
2:17
There was a plan to kill Atiq-Ashraf 2 days ago, shocking revelation of the accused
6:39
Police shocked, 3000 numbers taken on surveillance suddenly after Atiq-Ashraf's murder
14:27
Know answers to all your questions from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 21st April 2023
9:12
Firing Incident in Delhi's Saket Court
Gallantry Award,