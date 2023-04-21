videoDetails

Gallantry Awards: Deepika Misra becomes 1st woman IAF Officer to get Gallantry Award

| Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

Gallantry Awards: Deepika Misra becomes 1st woman IAF Officer to get Gallantry Award Wing Commander Deepika Misra became the first woman officer in the Indian Air Force to be presented a gallantry award. Wing Commander Misra, a helicopter pilot who hails from Rajasthan, was conferred a Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for an act of “exceptional courage” displayed during a flood relief operation in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.