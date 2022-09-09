NewsVideos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ranbir Kapoor, Ayaan Mukherji seek blessings of Lord Ganesha at Lal Baugcha Raja

Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayaan Mukherji paid a visit to the famous Lal Baugcha Raja in Mumbai. Dressed in a navy blue kurta and white pyjama, Ranbir Kapoor oozed ethnic charm. Accompanying him was director Ayaan Mukherji who wore a solid bright red kurta. The duo performed aarti at the temple. Ranbir and Ayaan's film 'Brahmastra' is all set to hit theatres today.

|Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayaan Mukherji paid a visit to the famous Lal Baugcha Raja in Mumbai. Dressed in a navy blue kurta and white pyjama, Ranbir Kapoor oozed ethnic charm. Accompanying him was director Ayaan Mukherji who wore a solid bright red kurta. The duo performed aarti at the temple. Ranbir and Ayaan's film 'Brahmastra' is all set to hit theatres today.

All Videos

Rajpath name changed to divert attention - Rahul Gandhi
3:22
Rajpath name changed to divert attention - Rahul Gandhi
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gahlot launches urban employment guarantee scheme
4:8
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gahlot launches urban employment guarantee scheme
Badhir News: Devotees bid adieu to Bappa in Mumbai
5:9
Badhir News: Devotees bid adieu to Bappa in Mumbai
German Shepherd dog attacked delivery boy in Navi Mumbai
11:40
German Shepherd dog attacked delivery boy in Navi Mumbai
Keralites celebrate Onam with vigor
Keralites celebrate Onam with vigor

Trending Videos

3:22
Rajpath name changed to divert attention - Rahul Gandhi
4:8
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gahlot launches urban employment guarantee scheme
5:9
Badhir News: Devotees bid adieu to Bappa in Mumbai
11:40
German Shepherd dog attacked delivery boy in Navi Mumbai
Keralites celebrate Onam with vigor