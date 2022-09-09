Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ranbir Kapoor, Ayaan Mukherji seek blessings of Lord Ganesha at Lal Baugcha Raja

Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayaan Mukherji paid a visit to the famous Lal Baugcha Raja in Mumbai. Dressed in a navy blue kurta and white pyjama, Ranbir Kapoor oozed ethnic charm. Accompanying him was director Ayaan Mukherji who wore a solid bright red kurta. The duo performed aarti at the temple. Ranbir and Ayaan's film 'Brahmastra' is all set to hit theatres today.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

