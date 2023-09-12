trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661347
Ganesh Chaturthi Parliament Security New Dress Code: New dress of security personnel in the new Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
With the new Parliament building preparing to hold its first session, staff members are likely to get new uniforms among the many changes. While Marshals in Parliament will get cream-coloured kurtas instead of safari suits, the PGD or the security group protecting Parliament will also get a new uniform. The women employees will get sarees of a new design, replacing the old.
