trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664382
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Richest’ Lord Ganesha idol Shimmers With 69 kg Gold And 336 kg Silver Ornaments

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
In an awe-inspiring display of faith and affluence, Mumbai welcomes its richest Lord Ganesha idol, exquisitely adorned with a staggering 69 kg of gold and 336 kg of silver. The idol is located at the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal in Matunga, Mumbai and is said to be worth over Rs 300 crore.
Follow Us

All Videos

‘Emotional’ Selfie Session of BJP MPs On Their Last Day at Old Parliament Building
play icon1:19
‘Emotional’ Selfie Session of BJP MPs On Their Last Day at Old Parliament Building
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Jibe on G20 and Lotus
play icon28:58
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Jibe on G20 and Lotus
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says India killed Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar | PM Modi
play icon5:19
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says India killed Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar | PM Modi
Modi walked on foot to the new Parliament, said goodbye to the old Parliament
play icon2:30
Modi walked on foot to the new Parliament, said goodbye to the old Parliament
Kharge said – We have to move forward with new thinking, MPs have a big responsibility
play icon8:6
Kharge said – We have to move forward with new thinking, MPs have a big responsibility

Trending Videos

‘Emotional’ Selfie Session of BJP MPs On Their Last Day at Old Parliament Building
play icon1:19
‘Emotional’ Selfie Session of BJP MPs On Their Last Day at Old Parliament Building
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Jibe on G20 and Lotus
play icon28:58
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Jibe on G20 and Lotus
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says India killed Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar | PM Modi
play icon5:19
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says India killed Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar | PM Modi
Modi walked on foot to the new Parliament, said goodbye to the old Parliament
play icon2:30
Modi walked on foot to the new Parliament, said goodbye to the old Parliament
Kharge said – We have to move forward with new thinking, MPs have a big responsibility
play icon8:6
Kharge said – We have to move forward with new thinking, MPs have a big responsibility