Gangster Jarnail Singh killed in Amritsar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Gangster Jarnail Singh has been shot dead in Amritsar. Firing has been done on Jarnail Singh and the CCTV video of the murder came in front.

