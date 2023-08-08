trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646320
Gaurav Gogoi attacks PM Modi while presenting No Confidence Motion

|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
No Confidence Motion: During the discussion on the no-confidence motion, Gaurav Gogoi directly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it was our compulsion to bring the no-confidence motion. We brought a no-confidence motion for justice in Manipur. We only want PM Modi's statement on Manipur. He said, 'The Prime Minister has to accept that his double engine government has failed in Manipur. That's why 150 people died there, about 5 thousand houses were burnt, about 60 thousand people are in relief camps, while 6500 FIRs have been registered. Gaurav Gogoi further said, 'The Chief Minister should have created an atmosphere of dialogue, peace and harmony, but he has taken provocative steps in the last 2-3 days, which has created tension in the society.'

