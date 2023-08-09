videoDetails

Gaurav Gogoi strongly attacked PM Modi on first day of No Confidence Motion Discussion

| Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

No Confidence Motion: On the first day of the monsoon session of the Parliament, there was a lot of uproar in the Lok Sabha. During this, BJP and the opposition alliance INDIA were fiercely seen attacking each other. During the discussion on the no-confidence motion, Gaurav Gogoi directly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it was our compulsion to bring the no-confidence motion. We brought a no-confidence motion for justice in Manipur. We only want PM Modi's statement on Manipur. He said, 'The Prime Minister has to accept that his double engine government has failed in Manipur. That's why 150 people died there, about 5 thousand houses were burnt, about 60 thousand people are in relief camps, while 6500 FIRs have been registered. Gaurav Gogoi further said, 'The Chief Minister should have created an atmosphere of dialogue, peace and harmony, but he has taken provocative steps in the last 2-3 days, which has created tension in the society.'