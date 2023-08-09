trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646623
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gaurav Gogoi strongly attacked PM Modi on first day of No Confidence Motion Discussion

|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 08:18 AM IST
No Confidence Motion: On the first day of the monsoon session of the Parliament, there was a lot of uproar in the Lok Sabha. During this, BJP and the opposition alliance INDIA were fiercely seen attacking each other. During the discussion on the no-confidence motion, Gaurav Gogoi directly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it was our compulsion to bring the no-confidence motion. We brought a no-confidence motion for justice in Manipur. We only want PM Modi's statement on Manipur. He said, 'The Prime Minister has to accept that his double engine government has failed in Manipur. That's why 150 people died there, about 5 thousand houses were burnt, about 60 thousand people are in relief camps, while 6500 FIRs have been registered. Gaurav Gogoi further said, 'The Chief Minister should have created an atmosphere of dialogue, peace and harmony, but he has taken provocative steps in the last 2-3 days, which has created tension in the society.'

All Videos

Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Amarnath Yatra stopped
play icon0:41
Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Amarnath Yatra stopped
Two killed in road accident in Shimla
play icon11:37
Two killed in road accident in Shimla
Retired Store Keeper's house raided in MP's Bhopal, property worth 10 crores siezed
play icon1:21
Retired Store Keeper's house raided in MP's Bhopal, property worth 10 crores siezed
Hapur Chemical Factory and Gandhi Nagar Market Plywood Shop catches fire
play icon1:0
Hapur Chemical Factory and Gandhi Nagar Market Plywood Shop catches fire
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 5 days
play icon0:37
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 5 days

Trending Videos

Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Amarnath Yatra stopped
play icon0:41
Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Amarnath Yatra stopped
Two killed in road accident in Shimla
play icon11:37
Two killed in road accident in Shimla
Retired Store Keeper's house raided in MP's Bhopal, property worth 10 crores siezed
play icon1:21
Retired Store Keeper's house raided in MP's Bhopal, property worth 10 crores siezed
Hapur Chemical Factory and Gandhi Nagar Market Plywood Shop catches fire
play icon1:0
Hapur Chemical Factory and Gandhi Nagar Market Plywood Shop catches fire
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 5 days
play icon0:37
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 5 days
no confidence motion,no confidence motion by gaurav gogoi,Gaurav Gogoi,gaurav gogoi speech in parliament,gaurav gogoi speech,gaurav gogoi no confidence motion,gaurav gogoi news,gaurav gogoi on pm modi,modi gaurav gogoi,parliament live today,parliament monsoon session 2023,parliament monsoon session no confidence motion,BJP vs Congress,BJP vs opposition,opposition vs bjp,gaurav gogoi on manipur,gaurav gogoi on modi,Zee News,Hindi News,trending news,